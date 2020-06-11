6706 Vickie Springs Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large on story 3/4 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms near freeways (249, Beltway 8) , shopping and restaurants featuring updated kitchen and newly painted home. A spacious den could be used as a fourth bedroom or a home office. Large backyard provides multiple parking spaces and outdoor storage shed. PETS OK ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. HOME HAS NEVER FLOODED. No evictions, no broken leases, no felonies and no smokers. Monthly Income greater than 3x rent. ($4200/mo) and 1 month security deposit ($1385.00) required. Utilities not included. $55 application fee for background check, credit report and income verification.