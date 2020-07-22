6327 Darby Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

This home offers an unique floor plan with 6 true bedrooms! A stained glass door leads to the study with wall to wall built in bookcases. Recess lights outlines the spacious Dining Room! Home has generous natural light throughout! Upstairs game room as well as downstairs flex room! Beautiful mature landscaping enhance this sizable corner lot! Must see to appreciate!