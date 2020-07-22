All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6310 Macquarie Drive

6310 Macquarie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6310 Macquarie Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Fully remodeled one story on cul-de-sac in Katy with Cy-Fair Schools. The exterior and the interior of the home have been recently painted. Easy maintenance wood ceramic floors are throughout the home along with all new baseboards, help set this home apart from others in the area. All new light fixtures throughout the home and new 2" window blinds have been added. The kitchen has great counter top space and features an island. The kitchen remodel added new granite, all new stainless steel energy star appliances, a deep stainless steel sink, and new cabinet pulls. The master bathroom has been completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters with double sinks, and new tiled shower. The main bathroom has all new cabinets, toilet, tub and shower. Walk out back and you have a great sized back yard. Quick Access to Katy and I-10 or Cypress and 290. Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Macquarie Drive have any available units?
6310 Macquarie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6310 Macquarie Drive have?
Some of 6310 Macquarie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Macquarie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Macquarie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Macquarie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Macquarie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6310 Macquarie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Macquarie Drive offers parking.
Does 6310 Macquarie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Macquarie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Macquarie Drive have a pool?
No, 6310 Macquarie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Macquarie Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6310 Macquarie Drive has accessible units.
Does 6310 Macquarie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Macquarie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Macquarie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 Macquarie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
