6310 Macquarie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Fully remodeled one story on cul-de-sac in Katy with Cy-Fair Schools. The exterior and the interior of the home have been recently painted. Easy maintenance wood ceramic floors are throughout the home along with all new baseboards, help set this home apart from others in the area. All new light fixtures throughout the home and new 2" window blinds have been added. The kitchen has great counter top space and features an island. The kitchen remodel added new granite, all new stainless steel energy star appliances, a deep stainless steel sink, and new cabinet pulls. The master bathroom has been completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters with double sinks, and new tiled shower. The main bathroom has all new cabinets, toilet, tub and shower. Walk out back and you have a great sized back yard. Quick Access to Katy and I-10 or Cypress and 290. Schedule your appointment today.