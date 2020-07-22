6219 Bayonne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 4-bed 2.5-bath home in Northampton available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Dramatic entry into this English style home yet modern feel with a spacious open floor plan! Entire downstairs is total remodeled and is in pristine condition! Formal Dining, Den, Breakfast, Family Room w/fireplace, Massive Bonus Room, &amp; Sunroom with wall-to-wall windows w/a 180 degree view of the lush green backyard! Gorgeous gourmet style kitchen w/granite countertop &amp; tile back splash which includes Refrigerator! The high ceilings, hardwood &amp; tile floors are so inviting, youâll never want to leave this amazing home! All bedrooms upstairs are spacious! Large Master suite with double sinks, w/shower &amp; tub, and WIC. Backyard access in multiple rooms, youâll always be in the best space to entertain no matter where you are in the house. This house truly has everything you need, from Gorgeous design architecture to BRAND NEW appliances, and 3 car garage! Close to shopping and restaurants. Acclaim Klein ISD.