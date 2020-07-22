All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6219 Bayonne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6219 Bayonne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6219 Bayonne Drive

6219 Bayonne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6219 Bayonne Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous 4-bed 2.5-bath home in Northampton available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Dramatic entry into this English style home yet modern feel with a spacious open floor plan! Entire downstairs is total remodeled and is in pristine condition! Formal Dining, Den, Breakfast, Family Room w/fireplace, Massive Bonus Room, &amp;amp; Sunroom with wall-to-wall windows w/a 180 degree view of the lush green backyard! Gorgeous gourmet style kitchen w/granite countertop &amp;amp; tile back splash which includes Refrigerator! The high ceilings, hardwood &amp;amp; tile floors are so inviting, youâll never want to leave this amazing home! All bedrooms upstairs are spacious! Large Master suite with double sinks, w/shower &amp;amp; tub, and WIC. Backyard access in multiple rooms, youâll always be in the best space to entertain no matter where you are in the house. This house truly has everything you need, from Gorgeous design architecture to BRAND NEW appliances, and 3 car garage! Close to shopping and restaurants. Acclaim Klein ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 Bayonne Drive have any available units?
6219 Bayonne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6219 Bayonne Drive have?
Some of 6219 Bayonne Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 Bayonne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Bayonne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Bayonne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6219 Bayonne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6219 Bayonne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6219 Bayonne Drive offers parking.
Does 6219 Bayonne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Bayonne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Bayonne Drive have a pool?
No, 6219 Bayonne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6219 Bayonne Drive have accessible units?
No, 6219 Bayonne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Bayonne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 Bayonne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6219 Bayonne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6219 Bayonne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive
Houston, TX 77064

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine