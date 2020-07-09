All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6210 Brenwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6210 Brenwood Circle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

6210 Brenwood Circle

6210 Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6210 Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
Terrific 4 bedroom two story town home with the master bedroom downstairs. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Also includes upstairs laundry room, gameroom, covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2012

Deposits: 1500.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Brenwood Circle have any available units?
6210 Brenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6210 Brenwood Circle have?
Some of 6210 Brenwood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Brenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Brenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Brenwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Brenwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Brenwood Circle offer parking?
No, 6210 Brenwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Brenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Brenwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Brenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 6210 Brenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Brenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6210 Brenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Brenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 Brenwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Brenwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Brenwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Driscoll Place
1303 Gears Rd
Houston, TX 77067
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine