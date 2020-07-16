All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6123 Saratoga Springs Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6123 Saratoga Springs Lane

6123 Saratoga Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6123 Saratoga Springs Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated executive home w/ private & tropical backyard oasis! Covered patio, pool w/ waterfall & tall palms, direct access to greenbelt walking path behind, just steps away from neighborhood playground and pool. This home is perfect for entertaining w/ large formal dining & spacious island kitchen. Two story foyer and family room, study, game room, each bedroom has its own bath. Fridge & W/D included. Stay nice and cool this summer with the recently installed HVAC! Other recent upgrades include plantation shutters, hardwood, carpet, & tile flooring. Pool and yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane have any available units?
6123 Saratoga Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane have?
Some of 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Saratoga Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane has a pool.
Does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane has accessible units.
Does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6123 Saratoga Springs Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Alys Crossing
20510 Cypress Plaza Parkway
Harris County, TX 77433
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine