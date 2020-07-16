6123 Saratoga Springs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking playground pool garage

Updated executive home w/ private & tropical backyard oasis! Covered patio, pool w/ waterfall & tall palms, direct access to greenbelt walking path behind, just steps away from neighborhood playground and pool. This home is perfect for entertaining w/ large formal dining & spacious island kitchen. Two story foyer and family room, study, game room, each bedroom has its own bath. Fridge & W/D included. Stay nice and cool this summer with the recently installed HVAC! Other recent upgrades include plantation shutters, hardwood, carpet, & tile flooring. Pool and yard maintenance included.