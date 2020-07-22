6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking fireplace game room

Custom Flair Builders Villa located in golf course community of Shadow Creek at Augusta Pines. 3800+ sqft stucco home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 24 hour manned gate security. Abundance of designer touches including porcelain wood like tile, soaring ceilings, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, double ovens, large center island, and planning station. Kitchen opens to formal dining room with wood beam ceilings and living room with floor to ceiling windows. Entertain guest around the cozy fireplace, wine grotto, and outdoor kitchen with covered patio. Master retreat down with sitting area, luxurious bath and huge closet connecting to utility room. Third bedroom with bath upstairs and game room (could be 4th bedroom). Tile roof, paver circular driveway, and full sprinklers. HOA includes front and back yard service. Convenient to The Woodlands, Grand Parkway, shopping, and dining. No Flooding During Harvey. Come live the lifestyle!