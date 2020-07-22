All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:48 AM

6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop

6 East Shadow Creek Villas Loop · No Longer Available
Location

6 East Shadow Creek Villas Loop, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
new construction
Custom Flair Builders Villa located in golf course community of Shadow Creek at Augusta Pines. 3800+ sqft stucco home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 24 hour manned gate security. Abundance of designer touches including porcelain wood like tile, soaring ceilings, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, double ovens, large center island, and planning station. Kitchen opens to formal dining room with wood beam ceilings and living room with floor to ceiling windows. Entertain guest around the cozy fireplace, wine grotto, and outdoor kitchen with covered patio. Master retreat down with sitting area, luxurious bath and huge closet connecting to utility room. Third bedroom with bath upstairs and game room (could be 4th bedroom). Tile roof, paver circular driveway, and full sprinklers. HOA includes front and back yard service. Convenient to The Woodlands, Grand Parkway, shopping, and dining. No Flooding During Harvey. Come live the lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have any available units?
6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have?
Some of 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop offers parking.
Does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have a pool?
No, 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have accessible units?
Yes, 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop has accessible units.
Does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
