Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms house with a spacious study. Open floor plan with kitchen granite countertop lookout to the living room with a cozy fireplace. High ceiling and energy-efficient, house was built by Meritage Homes. Backyard has minimal maintenance. Dog house and storage are available for tenants to use. 5' away from HEB and many shopping centers. Vacant for immediate occupancy. Double door refrigerator includes