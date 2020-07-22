All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
5634 Ivory Mist Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5634 Ivory Mist Lane

5634 Ivory Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5634 Ivory Mist Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
hot tub
Resort style living awaits in this impeccably remodeled open concept Trendmaker home in prestigious Lakes on Eldridge. Tucked away in a secluded back section of the neighborhood, this home has never flooded. Architectural details & upgrades abound throughout w soaring ceilings, gleaming wood floors, recent grey toned paint & upgraded lighting. Formal dining impresses w dazzling chandelier. Open concept gourmet island kitchen is a chef's dream w granite counters, marble backsplash, SS appliances, upgraded cabinetry & seating bar open to light filled living room which overlooks the lush backyard & large patio-ideal for cook outs. Luxurious master retreat boasts spa-like bath w over-sized shower, double vanities & a spacious closet. Upstairs features a large game room, three secondary bedrooms & a bathroom w double sinks. Truly move-in ready w all appliances & window coverings included. Manned-gate community w resort style amenities & bus pick up to British, Village & Awty Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane have any available units?
5634 Ivory Mist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane have?
Some of 5634 Ivory Mist Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Ivory Mist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Ivory Mist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Ivory Mist Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5634 Ivory Mist Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5634 Ivory Mist Lane offers parking.
Does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5634 Ivory Mist Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane have a pool?
No, 5634 Ivory Mist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5634 Ivory Mist Lane has accessible units.
Does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 Ivory Mist Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5634 Ivory Mist Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5634 Ivory Mist Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
