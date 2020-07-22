5634 Ivory Mist Lane

Amenities
Resort style living awaits in this impeccably remodeled open concept Trendmaker home in prestigious Lakes on Eldridge. Tucked away in a secluded back section of the neighborhood, this home has never flooded. Architectural details & upgrades abound throughout w soaring ceilings, gleaming wood floors, recent grey toned paint & upgraded lighting. Formal dining impresses w dazzling chandelier. Open concept gourmet island kitchen is a chef's dream w granite counters, marble backsplash, SS appliances, upgraded cabinetry & seating bar open to light filled living room which overlooks the lush backyard & large patio-ideal for cook outs. Luxurious master retreat boasts spa-like bath w over-sized shower, double vanities & a spacious closet. Upstairs features a large game room, three secondary bedrooms & a bathroom w double sinks. Truly move-in ready w all appliances & window coverings included. Manned-gate community w resort style amenities & bus pick up to British, Village & Awty Schools.