5634 Ivory Mist Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking hot tub

Resort style living awaits in this impeccably remodeled open concept Trendmaker home in prestigious Lakes on Eldridge. Tucked away in a secluded back section of the neighborhood, this home has never flooded. Architectural details & upgrades abound throughout w soaring ceilings, gleaming wood floors, recent grey toned paint & upgraded lighting. Formal dining impresses w dazzling chandelier. Open concept gourmet island kitchen is a chef's dream w granite counters, marble backsplash, SS appliances, upgraded cabinetry & seating bar open to light filled living room which overlooks the lush backyard & large patio-ideal for cook outs. Luxurious master retreat boasts spa-like bath w over-sized shower, double vanities & a spacious closet. Upstairs features a large game room, three secondary bedrooms & a bathroom w double sinks. Truly move-in ready w all appliances & window coverings included. Manned-gate community w resort style amenities & bus pick up to British, Village & Awty Schools.