Harris County, TX
5614 Ballina Canyon Lane
5614 Ballina Canyon Lane

5614 Ballina Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Ballina Canyon Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
JUST REMODELED - PRICE REDUCED. Beautiful home in Lakes on Eldridge North. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Laminate floors in study, dining room, family room and master bedroom. Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Kitchen is large with granite countertops. Study has built-in shelves and french doors. Gameroom upstairs with plenty of space. Backyard has a covered patio and plenty of room for the kids to play. Come and see this great home! School bus to AWTY, Village & British Schools. 2 area pools, 2 tennis courts & gym.Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. NEVER FLOODED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane have any available units?
5614 Ballina Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane have?
Some of 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Ballina Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane has accessible units.
Does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Ballina Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
