5614 Ballina Canyon Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

JUST REMODELED - PRICE REDUCED. Beautiful home in Lakes on Eldridge North. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Laminate floors in study, dining room, family room and master bedroom. Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Kitchen is large with granite countertops. Study has built-in shelves and french doors. Gameroom upstairs with plenty of space. Backyard has a covered patio and plenty of room for the kids to play. Come and see this great home! School bus to AWTY, Village & British Schools. 2 area pools, 2 tennis courts & gym.Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. NEVER FLOODED.