All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5426 Comel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5426 Comel Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5426 Comel Court

5426 Comel Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5426 Comel Ct, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: $1,500.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Comel Court have any available units?
5426 Comel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5426 Comel Court currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Comel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Comel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 Comel Court is pet friendly.
Does 5426 Comel Court offer parking?
Yes, 5426 Comel Court offers parking.
Does 5426 Comel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Comel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Comel Court have a pool?
No, 5426 Comel Court does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Comel Court have accessible units?
No, 5426 Comel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Comel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Comel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5426 Comel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5426 Comel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
Olympia at Willowick Park
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine