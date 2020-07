Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

This home is move in ready and sits on a premium lot with no back neighbors for extra privacy. Owners chose extra features including premium lot, elevation, covered back patio, flex/study, updated shower in master bath, butlers bar in the kitchen, gutters and many other personal touches. Large backyard has plenty of entertaining space for backyard BBQ's including the covered patio and wood deck. Don't miss out on looking at this home.