Harris County, TX
5330 Mountain Forest Drive
5330 Mountain Forest Drive

5330 Mountain Forest Drive · No Longer Available
5330 Mountain Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1520 sq. ft., 2 story home in Katy, TX! Open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite, tile back splash and lots of cabinets & counter space. Huge living room with high ceilings and cozy fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. Lots of windows, perfect for natural light! Spectacular back yard with stone pathways, sitting areas and covered patio! Schedule your showing today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive have any available units?
5330 Mountain Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive have?
Some of 5330 Mountain Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Mountain Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Mountain Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Mountain Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 Mountain Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5330 Mountain Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5330 Mountain Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5330 Mountain Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5330 Mountain Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Mountain Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5330 Mountain Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5330 Mountain Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
