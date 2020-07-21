5330 Mountain Forest Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1520 sq. ft., 2 story home in Katy, TX! Open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite, tile back splash and lots of cabinets & counter space. Huge living room with high ceilings and cozy fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. Lots of windows, perfect for natural light! Spectacular back yard with stone pathways, sitting areas and covered patio! Schedule your showing today!



