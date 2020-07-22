All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5206 Westridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5206 Westridge Place
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

5206 Westridge Place

5206 Westridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5206 Westridge Place, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Houston, TX. The home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout the home with a toasty fireplace in the family room. Master suite bath features a split double vanity sink with a separate tub and shower. Backyard is a private oasis with a pool to cool off and relax in the summer. Neighborhood amenities include a club house with community pool, tennis court, beach volleyball court, and several parks for perfect for children.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 Westridge Place have any available units?
5206 Westridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5206 Westridge Place have?
Some of 5206 Westridge Place's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 Westridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Westridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Westridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 Westridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 5206 Westridge Place offer parking?
No, 5206 Westridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 5206 Westridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 Westridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Westridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 5206 Westridge Place has a pool.
Does 5206 Westridge Place have accessible units?
No, 5206 Westridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Westridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 Westridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 Westridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 Westridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine