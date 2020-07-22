All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM

5118 Durham Knoll Lane

5118 Durham Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5118 Durham Knoll Lane, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This Stunning Meritage home in the sought after Sawmill Ranch subdivision. Beautiful open plan great to entertain, ALL bedrooms down. This property has over $35k in Builder Upgrades (Contemporary package) Tile & Wood Floors, Granite Island/counters in the Kitchen, Gas Cook top & SS Appliances. High Ceilings with full surround sound. Spectacular light/fan fixtures throughout, Master comes with large Walk-In Closet, Separate Tub & Shower & vanity. Upstairs a Media room w/half bath, a 150" motorized screen (stays with house) is wired for 7.2 surround. An covered Patio w/Gas Stub out ready for your BBQ, Large Backyard with Plenty of room for more entertaining or pool, all utilities are located in the front of the property. There is a clubhouse/rec center just around the corner with a Pool, Park, Splash Pad, Playground, etc. Easy access to 99, I-45, Woodlands & the Exxon-Mobil Campus. An added bonus this home is VERY energy efficient, Don't miss out on viewing 5118 Durham Knoll Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane have any available units?
5118 Durham Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane have?
Some of 5118 Durham Knoll Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 Durham Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Durham Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Durham Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Durham Knoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5118 Durham Knoll Lane offers parking.
Does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Durham Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5118 Durham Knoll Lane has a pool.
Does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5118 Durham Knoll Lane has accessible units.
Does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 Durham Knoll Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 Durham Knoll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 Durham Knoll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
