Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

This Stunning Meritage home in the sought after Sawmill Ranch subdivision. Beautiful open plan great to entertain, ALL bedrooms down. This property has over $35k in Builder Upgrades (Contemporary package) Tile & Wood Floors, Granite Island/counters in the Kitchen, Gas Cook top & SS Appliances. High Ceilings with full surround sound. Spectacular light/fan fixtures throughout, Master comes with large Walk-In Closet, Separate Tub & Shower & vanity. Upstairs a Media room w/half bath, a 150" motorized screen (stays with house) is wired for 7.2 surround. An covered Patio w/Gas Stub out ready for your BBQ, Large Backyard with Plenty of room for more entertaining or pool, all utilities are located in the front of the property. There is a clubhouse/rec center just around the corner with a Pool, Park, Splash Pad, Playground, etc. Easy access to 99, I-45, Woodlands & the Exxon-Mobil Campus. An added bonus this home is VERY energy efficient, Don't miss out on viewing 5118 Durham Knoll Lane.