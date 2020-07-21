All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:12 AM

4714 Larksong Lane

4714 Larksong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Larksong Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

4714 Larksong Ln. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/878979?source=marketing

Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1662
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central

Extras: LOOK NO FURTHER!CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING HOME IN GREAT LOCATION PRICED TO LEASE TODAY. NICE AND SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN,KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE,LIVING ROOM FEATURES BRICK FIREPLACE, GREAT SIZED BEDROOMS. YOU DONT WANT TO PASS THIS UP, MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE2642917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Larksong Lane have any available units?
4714 Larksong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4714 Larksong Lane have?
Some of 4714 Larksong Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Larksong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Larksong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Larksong Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Larksong Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Larksong Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Larksong Lane offers parking.
Does 4714 Larksong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Larksong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Larksong Lane have a pool?
No, 4714 Larksong Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Larksong Lane have accessible units?
No, 4714 Larksong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Larksong Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Larksong Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Larksong Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4714 Larksong Lane has units with air conditioning.
