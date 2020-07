Amenities

Brand New Four Bedroom home is ready for a Family! Great location near I-45 and Beltway, close to Willow Brook and Meyer Park. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances. Vinyl plank flooring, 9 foot ceilings, & half bath on first floor. All bedrooms plus utility upstairs. Refrigerator, washer, dryer & sprinkler system included. Come see this opportunity today!