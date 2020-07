Amenities

pet friendly pool tennis court fireplace carpet

COMING SOON - READY TO MOVE-IN, 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH HOME ON A CORNER LOT ACROSS POOL AND TENNIS COURTS. FLOOR PLAN OFFERS BOTH FORMALS, BEAUTIFUL ISLAND KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, HUGE DEN HAS FIREPLACE. HUGE MASTER HAS A PRIVATE BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND WALKING CLOSET. ALL 3 BEDROOM HAVE WALKING CLOSET. FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET. EXCELLENT SPRING ISD.



(RLNE2533022)