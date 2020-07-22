All apartments in Harris County
410 Coppersmith Drive
410 Coppersmith Drive

410 Coppersmith Drive · No Longer Available
410 Coppersmith Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
West Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
You dont want to miss out on this charming home in the quiet and convenient community of West Memorial. Boasting an open living space, tile flooring, and a fireplace with a brick surround, this freshly painted property is perfect for entertaining. Show off your culinary abilities in the beautiful kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and new stainless steel appliances. Unwind after a long day in the newly renovated master bathroom, featuring separate vanities and an oversized shower. Other renovations include recently replaced carpets and new faucets throughout. Spend a nice day outdoors relaxing on the covered patio, or at the communitys pool or playground. Located near the I-10 and Grand Parkway intersection, commutes to the Energy Corridor are made easy. Explore nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment at the Katy Mills Mall. Also less than 10 minutes from La Centerra! Students attend top-rated schools in Katy ISD. Call today to book your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Coppersmith Drive have any available units?
410 Coppersmith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 410 Coppersmith Drive have?
Some of 410 Coppersmith Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Coppersmith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Coppersmith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Coppersmith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 Coppersmith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 410 Coppersmith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Coppersmith Drive offers parking.
Does 410 Coppersmith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Coppersmith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Coppersmith Drive have a pool?
Yes, 410 Coppersmith Drive has a pool.
Does 410 Coppersmith Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Coppersmith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Coppersmith Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Coppersmith Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Coppersmith Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Coppersmith Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
