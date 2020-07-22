410 Coppersmith Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

You dont want to miss out on this charming home in the quiet and convenient community of West Memorial. Boasting an open living space, tile flooring, and a fireplace with a brick surround, this freshly painted property is perfect for entertaining. Show off your culinary abilities in the beautiful kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and new stainless steel appliances. Unwind after a long day in the newly renovated master bathroom, featuring separate vanities and an oversized shower. Other renovations include recently replaced carpets and new faucets throughout. Spend a nice day outdoors relaxing on the covered patio, or at the communitys pool or playground. Located near the I-10 and Grand Parkway intersection, commutes to the Energy Corridor are made easy. Explore nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment at the Katy Mills Mall. Also less than 10 minutes from La Centerra! Students attend top-rated schools in Katy ISD. Call today to book your private showing!