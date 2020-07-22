All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:09 PM

3513 Hideaway Lane

3513 Hideaway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Hideaway Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely home is in the sought after Klein ISD school district. It's nestled in the woods with a huge back yard perfect for BBQing. Large family room space perfect for entertaining and an optional office space. Guest room quarters has it's own entrance. Lofted area upstairs makes the perfect workout or entertainment room. Get away from the loud city and enjoy this quiet peaceful street. Landlord is offering 6 months of free lawn care or maid service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Hideaway Lane have any available units?
3513 Hideaway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3513 Hideaway Lane have?
Some of 3513 Hideaway Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Hideaway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Hideaway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Hideaway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Hideaway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3513 Hideaway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Hideaway Lane offers parking.
Does 3513 Hideaway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Hideaway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Hideaway Lane have a pool?
No, 3513 Hideaway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Hideaway Lane have accessible units?
No, 3513 Hideaway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Hideaway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Hideaway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 Hideaway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3513 Hideaway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
