3513 Hideaway Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage

This lovely home is in the sought after Klein ISD school district. It's nestled in the woods with a huge back yard perfect for BBQing. Large family room space perfect for entertaining and an optional office space. Guest room quarters has it's own entrance. Lofted area upstairs makes the perfect workout or entertainment room. Get away from the loud city and enjoy this quiet peaceful street. Landlord is offering 6 months of free lawn care or maid service.