This lovely home is in the sought after Klein ISD school district. It's nestled in the woods with a huge back yard perfect for BBQing. Large family room space perfect for entertaining and an optional office space. Guest room quarters has it's own entrance. Lofted area upstairs makes the perfect workout or entertainment room. Get away from the loud city and enjoy this quiet peaceful street. Landlord is offering 6 months of free lawn care or maid service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3513 Hideaway Lane have any available units?
3513 Hideaway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3513 Hideaway Lane have?
Some of 3513 Hideaway Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Hideaway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Hideaway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.