Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3215 Stoneydale Lane

3215 Stoneydale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Stoneydale Ln, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated One Story, Conveniently located 1 mile from Interstate 45, just minutes to The Woodlands, Hardy Toll and Grand Parkway! Klein Schools, Nearby Shopping and Retail. You will love this open concept Kitchen and Dining area with Breakfast Bar. Almost New Stainless Gas Range, Stainless Microwave and Dishwasher. Updated Countertops to Granite in Kitchen and Baths. Neutral Colors, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage with Opener. Newer Hardware and Fixtures Through Out. Call today to make this one yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Stoneydale Lane have any available units?
3215 Stoneydale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3215 Stoneydale Lane have?
Some of 3215 Stoneydale Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Stoneydale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Stoneydale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Stoneydale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Stoneydale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3215 Stoneydale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Stoneydale Lane offers parking.
Does 3215 Stoneydale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Stoneydale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Stoneydale Lane have a pool?
No, 3215 Stoneydale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Stoneydale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3215 Stoneydale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Stoneydale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Stoneydale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3215 Stoneydale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3215 Stoneydale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
