3215 Stoneydale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated One Story, Conveniently located 1 mile from Interstate 45, just minutes to The Woodlands, Hardy Toll and Grand Parkway! Klein Schools, Nearby Shopping and Retail. You will love this open concept Kitchen and Dining area with Breakfast Bar. Almost New Stainless Gas Range, Stainless Microwave and Dishwasher. Updated Countertops to Granite in Kitchen and Baths. Neutral Colors, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage with Opener. Newer Hardware and Fixtures Through Out. Call today to make this one yours!