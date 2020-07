Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Town-home in Brunswick Meadows ready for a new family! Offers open concept living downstairs, spacious carpeted bedrooms, upstairs utility room complete with washer & dryer, and a fully fenced backyard all in a neighborhood conveniently located off TX- 8 Beltway & TX-288. Simple Safe devices available for Tenant use. Come see how your family can make this your new home!