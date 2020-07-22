All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:09 AM

26815 Blacktail Court

26815 Blacktail Court · No Longer Available
Location

26815 Blacktail Court, Harris County, TX 77447

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Hockley has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26815 Blacktail Court have any available units?
26815 Blacktail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 26815 Blacktail Court have?
Some of 26815 Blacktail Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26815 Blacktail Court currently offering any rent specials?
26815 Blacktail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26815 Blacktail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 26815 Blacktail Court is pet friendly.
Does 26815 Blacktail Court offer parking?
No, 26815 Blacktail Court does not offer parking.
Does 26815 Blacktail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26815 Blacktail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26815 Blacktail Court have a pool?
No, 26815 Blacktail Court does not have a pool.
Does 26815 Blacktail Court have accessible units?
No, 26815 Blacktail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26815 Blacktail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 26815 Blacktail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26815 Blacktail Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26815 Blacktail Court has units with air conditioning.
