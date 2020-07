Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

This is the perfect place to live surrounded by nature. For people who love horses and nature. The house has a view of the pond with horses and beautiful trees. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one garage. Just minutes from all the amenities of The Woodlands' Creekside Park. Nearby, Borroughs Park provides lush landscape, winding trails, and lakefront views which includes sports fields, playgrounds and over eight miles of nature trails.