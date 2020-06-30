24123 Cane Fields Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e837730a0 ---- This beautiful, three-bedroom, one-story, Katy home is move-in ready! The kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. Bedrooms and bathrooms are nicely sized, perfect for overnight guests or your growing family. Home features walk-in closets, recessed lighting, two-car garage, and a fenced back yard. Schedule your showing today! Tenant to bring own fridge, washer and dryer. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA