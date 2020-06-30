All apartments in Harris County
24123 Cane Fields Rd
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:28 PM

24123 Cane Fields Rd

24123 Cane Fields Road · No Longer Available
Location

24123 Cane Fields Road, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e837730a0 ---- This beautiful, three-bedroom, one-story, Katy home is move-in ready! The kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. Bedrooms and bathrooms are nicely sized, perfect for overnight guests or your growing family. Home features walk-in closets, recessed lighting, two-car garage, and a fenced back yard. Schedule your showing today! Tenant to bring own fridge, washer and dryer. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24123 Cane Fields Rd have any available units?
24123 Cane Fields Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 24123 Cane Fields Rd have?
Some of 24123 Cane Fields Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24123 Cane Fields Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24123 Cane Fields Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24123 Cane Fields Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 24123 Cane Fields Rd is pet friendly.
Does 24123 Cane Fields Rd offer parking?
Yes, 24123 Cane Fields Rd offers parking.
Does 24123 Cane Fields Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24123 Cane Fields Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24123 Cane Fields Rd have a pool?
No, 24123 Cane Fields Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24123 Cane Fields Rd have accessible units?
No, 24123 Cane Fields Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24123 Cane Fields Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24123 Cane Fields Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24123 Cane Fields Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 24123 Cane Fields Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
