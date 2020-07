Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Historymaker home with 4 bed, 3 bath, 2-stories and 2 car garage. This home comes with 2 bed down and 2 up. Kitchen comes with Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Open concept. Large master bedroom and beautiful master bathroom comes with double sink, standing shower, and garden tub. Zoned to Katy ISD. Easy access to I-10, 99 Grand Parkway and Katy Mill mall. NEVER FLOODED. Please schedule your showing today!