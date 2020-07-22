24030 Silversmith Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

*HOME DID NOT FLOOD* Beautiful one-story home in Williamsburg Hamlet is available for immediate occupancy! Open-concept floor plan features renovated kitchen that overlooks the living, dining & breakfast rooms, cozy brick fireplace, wide-plank laminate floors, & updated bathrooms! There is plenty of space to prep & serve your favorite meals in the kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, nickel finishes & brand new appliances. Enjoy the master retreat with en suite bath, large walk-in closet, new counters & commode. Two more bedrooms, secondary bathroom & storage closets complete the home. Enjoy the outdoors in your spacious backyard. Set up a grill on your patio in the back! Fresh decorator paint & ceiling fans, & brushed nickel finishes make this an exceptional place to live! Washer, dryer, fridge included! Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Zoned to acclaimed King Elementary/Katy Junior High/Morton Ranch High School in Katy ISD!