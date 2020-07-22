All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 24030 Silversmith Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
24030 Silversmith Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:03 AM

24030 Silversmith Lane

24030 Silversmith Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24030 Silversmith Lane, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
*HOME DID NOT FLOOD* Beautiful one-story home in Williamsburg Hamlet is available for immediate occupancy! Open-concept floor plan features renovated kitchen that overlooks the living, dining & breakfast rooms, cozy brick fireplace, wide-plank laminate floors, & updated bathrooms! There is plenty of space to prep & serve your favorite meals in the kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, nickel finishes & brand new appliances. Enjoy the master retreat with en suite bath, large walk-in closet, new counters & commode. Two more bedrooms, secondary bathroom & storage closets complete the home. Enjoy the outdoors in your spacious backyard. Set up a grill on your patio in the back! Fresh decorator paint & ceiling fans, & brushed nickel finishes make this an exceptional place to live! Washer, dryer, fridge included! Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Zoned to acclaimed King Elementary/Katy Junior High/Morton Ranch High School in Katy ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24030 Silversmith Lane have any available units?
24030 Silversmith Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 24030 Silversmith Lane have?
Some of 24030 Silversmith Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24030 Silversmith Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24030 Silversmith Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24030 Silversmith Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 24030 Silversmith Lane is pet friendly.
Does 24030 Silversmith Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24030 Silversmith Lane offers parking.
Does 24030 Silversmith Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24030 Silversmith Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24030 Silversmith Lane have a pool?
No, 24030 Silversmith Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24030 Silversmith Lane have accessible units?
No, 24030 Silversmith Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24030 Silversmith Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24030 Silversmith Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 24030 Silversmith Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24030 Silversmith Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St
Tomball, TX 77375
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine