2327 Gable Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, bath home in a great location. Fresh paint, recent carpet, and recent fence. Updated kitchen with granite counter, SS appliances, undermount sink, pantry, glass tile mosaic backsplash, and breakfast bar for additional seating. Front formal living room could also function as an office space or formal dining room. Open family room with beautiful laminate wood floors, gas fireplace, and entertainment nook. Master bedroom with master bath with double sinks, separate shower, and tub. Privacy blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Located in Katy ISD. This one won't last long.