2327 Gable Hollow Lane
2327 Gable Hollow Lane

2327 Gable Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
2327 Gable Hollow Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, bath home in a great location. Fresh paint, recent carpet, and recent fence. Updated kitchen with granite counter, SS appliances, undermount sink, pantry, glass tile mosaic backsplash, and breakfast bar for additional seating. Front formal living room could also function as an office space or formal dining room. Open family room with beautiful laminate wood floors, gas fireplace, and entertainment nook. Master bedroom with master bath with double sinks, separate shower, and tub. Privacy blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Located in Katy ISD. This one won't last long.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane have any available units?
2327 Gable Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane have?
Some of 2327 Gable Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Gable Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Gable Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Gable Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Gable Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Gable Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 Gable Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 2327 Gable Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2327 Gable Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Gable Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Gable Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Gable Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
