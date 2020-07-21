All apartments in Harris County
2318 Kolby Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

2318 Kolby Way

2318 Kolby Way · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Kolby Way, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Deposits: 1470.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Kolby Way have any available units?
2318 Kolby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2318 Kolby Way currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Kolby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Kolby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 Kolby Way is pet friendly.
Does 2318 Kolby Way offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Kolby Way offers parking.
Does 2318 Kolby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Kolby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Kolby Way have a pool?
No, 2318 Kolby Way does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Kolby Way have accessible units?
No, 2318 Kolby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Kolby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Kolby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Kolby Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 Kolby Way does not have units with air conditioning.
