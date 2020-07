Amenities

Beautiful two story home, 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bathroom. Well maintained. Large Master suite with a shower, garden tub and a walk in closet. Nice open area upstairs can be used as a game room or computer room. Second study room downstairs, next to the family area. Open-floor plan kitchen with a spacious pantry. On Cul-de-sac with front porch and a large back yard. Property has easy access to Hwy 99 and I10.