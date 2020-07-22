All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 22706 CORIANDER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
22706 CORIANDER
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:00 AM

22706 CORIANDER

22706 Coriander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22706 Coriander Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
West Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely carefully maintained home located on a quiet street within West Memorial offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with NEWLY UPDATED KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BEAUTIFULLY PAINTED CABINETS. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave included. Nice cozy front porch. Wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring in family room, tile in kitchen and wet areas, NEW CARPET in bedrooms and FRESH PAINT throughout the home that provides plenty of natural light. Large backyard with covered patio and 15x16 covered area so that you can entertain your family and friends. ZONED TO HIGHLY ACCLAIMED KISD SCHOOLS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22706 CORIANDER have any available units?
22706 CORIANDER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22706 CORIANDER have?
Some of 22706 CORIANDER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22706 CORIANDER currently offering any rent specials?
22706 CORIANDER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22706 CORIANDER pet-friendly?
No, 22706 CORIANDER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 22706 CORIANDER offer parking?
Yes, 22706 CORIANDER offers parking.
Does 22706 CORIANDER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22706 CORIANDER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22706 CORIANDER have a pool?
No, 22706 CORIANDER does not have a pool.
Does 22706 CORIANDER have accessible units?
No, 22706 CORIANDER does not have accessible units.
Does 22706 CORIANDER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22706 CORIANDER has units with dishwashers.
Does 22706 CORIANDER have units with air conditioning?
No, 22706 CORIANDER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77429
The Reserve on Garth
3700 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine