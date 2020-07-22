22706 CORIANDER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely carefully maintained home located on a quiet street within West Memorial offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with NEWLY UPDATED KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BEAUTIFULLY PAINTED CABINETS. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave included. Nice cozy front porch. Wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring in family room, tile in kitchen and wet areas, NEW CARPET in bedrooms and FRESH PAINT throughout the home that provides plenty of natural light. Large backyard with covered patio and 15x16 covered area so that you can entertain your family and friends. ZONED TO HIGHLY ACCLAIMED KISD SCHOOLS!