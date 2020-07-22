All apartments in Harris County
22614 Birch Ridge Meadow Drive

22614 Birch Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22614 Birch Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Thank you for your interest on my listing. One story open concept home, lots of natural light. Just a few minutes from Exxon Mobil Complex, I-45 or The Woodlands. Sawmill Ranch is a great community to live! Visit this spacious home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

