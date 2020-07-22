Thank you for your interest on my listing. One story open concept home, lots of natural light. Just a few minutes from Exxon Mobil Complex, I-45 or The Woodlands. Sawmill Ranch is a great community to live! Visit this spacious home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22614 Birch Ridge Meadow Drive have any available units?
22614 Birch Ridge Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22614 Birch Ridge Meadow Drive have?
Some of 22614 Birch Ridge Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22614 Birch Ridge Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22614 Birch Ridge Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.