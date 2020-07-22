All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 22610 August Leaf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
22610 August Leaf Dr
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:31 AM

22610 August Leaf Dr

22610 August Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22610 August Leaf Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Your future home awaits! Nicely maintained 4 BR home in a great location in Tomball. Quick access to 99 Grand Parkway! Walking distance to elementary school! Hardwoods through out first floor living space! Large bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Upstairs laundry includes washer and dryer. Large back deck. Storage shed. Fenced yard. Close to neighborhood park and tennis courts! Ready for a March move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22610 August Leaf Dr have any available units?
22610 August Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22610 August Leaf Dr have?
Some of 22610 August Leaf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22610 August Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22610 August Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22610 August Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22610 August Leaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 22610 August Leaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22610 August Leaf Dr offers parking.
Does 22610 August Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22610 August Leaf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22610 August Leaf Dr have a pool?
No, 22610 August Leaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22610 August Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 22610 August Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22610 August Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22610 August Leaf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 22610 August Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22610 August Leaf Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine