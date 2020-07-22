Your future home awaits! Nicely maintained 4 BR home in a great location in Tomball. Quick access to 99 Grand Parkway! Walking distance to elementary school! Hardwoods through out first floor living space! Large bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Upstairs laundry includes washer and dryer. Large back deck. Storage shed. Fenced yard. Close to neighborhood park and tennis courts! Ready for a March move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 22610 August Leaf Dr have?
Some of 22610 August Leaf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
