2223 Laurel Branch Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Home with Great Curb Appeal in Desirable Neighborhood! Eat-in kitchen, w/Island + Separate dining room area! Comes with all appliances, including microwave oven, washing machine, & dryer! Master bedroom/en suite w/custom closet & double doors leading to bathroom, which features refinished double vanities, garden tub, & separate shower! Second bedroom also has upgraded closet! Utility/Mudroom is inside. Recently painted, cleaned & READY FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Two-inch blinds throughout + shutter on front bedroom window! Storm doors in front and back allow for more natural light to stream in! NO PETS!! Minutes from Beltway 8 and I-45 North.