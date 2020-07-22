All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:45 PM

21611 Crescent Heights Street

21611 Crescent Heights Street · No Longer Available
Location

21611 Crescent Heights Street, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 1 Story, Open Floor Plan with NEW Roof (with Full Warranty for new owner)! Great Curb Appeal, Friendly Neighbors, No Neighbors Behind! Large Living Area with Wood Flooring, Open To Breakfast and Kitchen. Enjoy Custom Cabinets, New Stainless Appliances including Range, Microwave and Dishwasher, New Kitchen Faucet, Updated Granite Countertops and Backsplash, Recessed Lighting. Master Suite has an oversized Jacuzzi Tub with Shower; Large Master Closet and Neutral Colors. New Water Heater, Updated Bathrooms, New Ceiling Fans. Mantle is wired for ability to hang TV, Living Room wired for Surround Sound. New Fence in Back Yard. Patio Area. Garage Door Opener, Washer and Dryer Included! Convenient Location near, 99, Shopping, Dining and zoned to Klein ISD! Call today for your private tour! No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21611 Crescent Heights Street have any available units?
21611 Crescent Heights Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21611 Crescent Heights Street have?
Some of 21611 Crescent Heights Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21611 Crescent Heights Street currently offering any rent specials?
21611 Crescent Heights Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21611 Crescent Heights Street pet-friendly?
No, 21611 Crescent Heights Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21611 Crescent Heights Street offer parking?
Yes, 21611 Crescent Heights Street offers parking.
Does 21611 Crescent Heights Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21611 Crescent Heights Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21611 Crescent Heights Street have a pool?
No, 21611 Crescent Heights Street does not have a pool.
Does 21611 Crescent Heights Street have accessible units?
No, 21611 Crescent Heights Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21611 Crescent Heights Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21611 Crescent Heights Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21611 Crescent Heights Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21611 Crescent Heights Street does not have units with air conditioning.
