21611 Crescent Heights Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 1 Story, Open Floor Plan with NEW Roof (with Full Warranty for new owner)! Great Curb Appeal, Friendly Neighbors, No Neighbors Behind! Large Living Area with Wood Flooring, Open To Breakfast and Kitchen. Enjoy Custom Cabinets, New Stainless Appliances including Range, Microwave and Dishwasher, New Kitchen Faucet, Updated Granite Countertops and Backsplash, Recessed Lighting. Master Suite has an oversized Jacuzzi Tub with Shower; Large Master Closet and Neutral Colors. New Water Heater, Updated Bathrooms, New Ceiling Fans. Mantle is wired for ability to hang TV, Living Room wired for Surround Sound. New Fence in Back Yard. Patio Area. Garage Door Opener, Washer and Dryer Included! Convenient Location near, 99, Shopping, Dining and zoned to Klein ISD! Call today for your private tour! No Section 8.