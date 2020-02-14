21523 Park York Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym game room parking garage

This move in ready 2 story home boasts numerous upgrades! Impressive entry & curb appeal leads you to the mahogany front door (2018). Downstairs features marble flooring & tiles throughout! Kitchen features recessed lighting, recently refinished cabinets, granite counters, and gas range! Master suite features marble flooring, dual vanities with granite counter tops, and frame less shower! Stairway features engineered hardwood and wrought iron spindles. Upstairs features game room and 3 secondary bedrooms all with recently installed engineered hardwood flooring. Home has also been recently painted and features a 5 ton high efficiency A/C & furnace, both installed in 2018. Backyard features a covered patio with tile, mature trees, and numerous fruit trees & plants. Zoned to highly regarded Katy ISD schools and walking distance from Memorial Parkway Elementary! Minutes from 99 and I-10. Lots of retail conveniently nearby, including HEB & 24 Hour Fitness!