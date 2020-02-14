All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:37 PM

21523 Park York Drive

21523 Park York Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21523 Park York Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
game room
parking
garage
This move in ready 2 story home boasts numerous upgrades! Impressive entry & curb appeal leads you to the mahogany front door (2018). Downstairs features marble flooring & tiles throughout! Kitchen features recessed lighting, recently refinished cabinets, granite counters, and gas range! Master suite features marble flooring, dual vanities with granite counter tops, and frame less shower! Stairway features engineered hardwood and wrought iron spindles. Upstairs features game room and 3 secondary bedrooms all with recently installed engineered hardwood flooring. Home has also been recently painted and features a 5 ton high efficiency A/C & furnace, both installed in 2018. Backyard features a covered patio with tile, mature trees, and numerous fruit trees & plants. Zoned to highly regarded Katy ISD schools and walking distance from Memorial Parkway Elementary! Minutes from 99 and I-10. Lots of retail conveniently nearby, including HEB & 24 Hour Fitness!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21523 Park York Drive have any available units?
21523 Park York Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21523 Park York Drive have?
Some of 21523 Park York Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21523 Park York Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21523 Park York Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21523 Park York Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21523 Park York Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21523 Park York Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21523 Park York Drive offers parking.
Does 21523 Park York Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21523 Park York Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21523 Park York Drive have a pool?
No, 21523 Park York Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21523 Park York Drive have accessible units?
No, 21523 Park York Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21523 Park York Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21523 Park York Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21523 Park York Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21523 Park York Drive has units with air conditioning.
