2138 Berkshire Elm

4 Bedrooms in Katy! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Katy ISD zoned to Stockdick Junior High and Paetow High Schools! Split floorplan, oversized den with corner fireplace, high ceilings, and premium dark wood laminate flooring. Gorgeous kitchen with tile floors, solid surface countertops, Island, and tons of cabinets! Master suite featuring his and her sinks with a vanity, separate soaking tub and shower, and huge built-in armoire! Fantastic neighborhood pool and park as well as hiking/bike trails behind the neighborhood



(RLNE2590303)