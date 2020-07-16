All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2138 Berkshire Elm

2138 Berkshire Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Berkshire Elm Street, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms in Katy! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Katy ISD zoned to Stockdick Junior High and Paetow High Schools! Split floorplan, oversized den with corner fireplace, high ceilings, and premium dark wood laminate flooring. Gorgeous kitchen with tile floors, solid surface countertops, Island, and tons of cabinets! Master suite featuring his and her sinks with a vanity, separate soaking tub and shower, and huge built-in armoire! Fantastic neighborhood pool and park as well as hiking/bike trails behind the neighborhood

(RLNE2590303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Berkshire Elm have any available units?
2138 Berkshire Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2138 Berkshire Elm have?
Some of 2138 Berkshire Elm's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Berkshire Elm currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Berkshire Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Berkshire Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Berkshire Elm is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Berkshire Elm offer parking?
No, 2138 Berkshire Elm does not offer parking.
Does 2138 Berkshire Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Berkshire Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Berkshire Elm have a pool?
Yes, 2138 Berkshire Elm has a pool.
Does 2138 Berkshire Elm have accessible units?
No, 2138 Berkshire Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Berkshire Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Berkshire Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Berkshire Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 2138 Berkshire Elm does not have units with air conditioning.
