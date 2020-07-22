All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20411 Gable Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20411 Gable Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20411 Gable Ridge Drive

20411 Gable Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20411 Gable Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous two story home in Kelliwood Gardens. Plenty of room for all in this 4 bedroom /2.5 gorgeous home. Big island kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space overlooks a large family room. Formal dining and living areas for entertainment! Huge master bedroom downstairs with sitting room. Master bath has a separate shower, garden tub and big closet. Three bedrooms plus a study, plus a game room upstairs. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Lovely backyard oasis with a private pool is a great place to unwind. Close to everything you need. Highly rated Katy ISD!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive have any available units?
20411 Gable Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive have?
Some of 20411 Gable Ridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20411 Gable Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20411 Gable Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20411 Gable Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20411 Gable Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 20411 Gable Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20411 Gable Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20411 Gable Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 20411 Gable Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20411 Gable Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20411 Gable Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20411 Gable Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
The Pines at Woodcreek
21021 Aldine Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX 77004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine