20411 Gable Ridge Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous two story home in Kelliwood Gardens. Plenty of room for all in this 4 bedroom /2.5 gorgeous home. Big island kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space overlooks a large family room. Formal dining and living areas for entertainment! Huge master bedroom downstairs with sitting room. Master bath has a separate shower, garden tub and big closet. Three bedrooms plus a study, plus a game room upstairs. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Lovely backyard oasis with a private pool is a great place to unwind. Close to everything you need. Highly rated Katy ISD!!



