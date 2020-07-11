20323 Monkswood Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom home comes fully upgraded with new stainless-steel modern appliances, offers plenty of value, and has an additional 500 sq ft detached apartment. This can easily be used as a separate office, MIL suite, or bedroom! With a mutual agreement, owners are also open to sub-letting. The location is amazing as within a 5 minute drive are some of the best hospitals, schools, restaurants, and immediate access to the freeway for an easy commute! Well qualified renters can may also see a reduced deposit.