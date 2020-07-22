All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20203 Ivory Valley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20203 Ivory Valley Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:29 PM

20203 Ivory Valley Lane

20203 Ivory Valley Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20203 Ivory Valley Ln, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Ready for immediate move in. his open plan is beautiful and inviting with it's open concept kitchen overlooking the living and dining rooms. Corner lot in the prestigious Miramesa community with access to all of the amenities in Miramesa, Canyon Lakes West and Stone Gate. Features included are granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, extensive vinyl planking in all areas except the bedrooms, 2" blinds, garage door opener, 42" birch cabinets in the kitchen, stainless appliances, garden tub in master bathroom with separate shower, double sinks, refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane have any available units?
20203 Ivory Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane have?
Some of 20203 Ivory Valley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20203 Ivory Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20203 Ivory Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20203 Ivory Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20203 Ivory Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20203 Ivory Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20203 Ivory Valley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 20203 Ivory Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 20203 Ivory Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20203 Ivory Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20203 Ivory Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20203 Ivory Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd
Tomball, TX 77377
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine