20203 Ivory Valley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Ready for immediate move in. his open plan is beautiful and inviting with it's open concept kitchen overlooking the living and dining rooms. Corner lot in the prestigious Miramesa community with access to all of the amenities in Miramesa, Canyon Lakes West and Stone Gate. Features included are granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, extensive vinyl planking in all areas except the bedrooms, 2" blinds, garage door opener, 42" birch cabinets in the kitchen, stainless appliances, garden tub in master bathroom with separate shower, double sinks, refrigerator, washer & dryer included.