Beautifully updated one story in the master planned community of Fairfield. Open floor plan features an ideal layout with master separated from two secondary bedrooms. Wood laminate flooring flows throughout the common areas. Spacious kitchen opens to the living area and offers an abundance of storage and counter space. Large island kitchen features quartz counters and updated tile and backsplash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20127 Chad Arbor Trail have any available units?
20127 Chad Arbor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20127 Chad Arbor Trail have?
Some of 20127 Chad Arbor Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20127 Chad Arbor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
20127 Chad Arbor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.