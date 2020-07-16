20127 Chad Arbor Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated one story in the master planned community of Fairfield. Open floor plan features an ideal layout with master separated from two secondary bedrooms. Wood laminate flooring flows throughout the common areas. Spacious kitchen opens to the living area and offers an abundance of storage and counter space. Large island kitchen features quartz counters and updated tile and backsplash.