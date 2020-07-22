All apartments in Harris County
19710 Bolton Bridge

19710 Bolton Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19710 Bolton Bridge Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2748f10e0 ----
Adorable home in the well maintained Kenswick Subdivision. This home is light and bright with updated tile flooring and a huge living area! The original corner brick fireplace gives the room a lovely homey feel. The living room opens up to the breakfast area with great natural light and onto the kitchen and back door. Don\'t forget to check out the amazing back yard! Fully fenced and amazing for large gatherings for playground equipment. The neighborhood backs up to the Jesse Jones Park & Nature Center, perfect for the outdoorsy family! Fishing, boating, hiking, & more right in your own backyard! The neighborhood is also situated just a few minutes from I-69 making this an easy commute. This home is recently cleaned, & ready for immediate move-in. Book a showing today, at this price it won\'t last long!

One year

10\' Ceilings
2 Car Garage
Back Yard
Blinds
Breakfast Room
Carpet
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Disposal
Fence
Garage
Master Bedroom
One Fireplace
Oven
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Stove
W/D Hookups Only
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

