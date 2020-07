Amenities

recently renovated pool playground volleyball court game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool volleyball court

Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom home with flex room. The flex room can be used as a 4th bedroom - but can also be used as a study/office, TV room or game room. This home has tons of upgrades/improvements. Within walking distance to amenities(swimming pool, playground, volleyball) & restaurants. Conveniently located close to Hwy 99 and Hwy 249/Tomball Tollway.