Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Beautiful Single Story Home w/4 bedrooms 3.5 baths begins with 13-foot coffered ceiling entry...Both Formal Living & Formal Dining have hardwood floors. Open floor plan offers family room w/wall of windows Game room w/French doors. Island kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, lots of storage, Butler's pantry and the 3 car garage enters into a mud room. Master Bdr & Second Bdr are both en-suite. Either Formal Living or Gameroom could be a study. Covered patio in backyard