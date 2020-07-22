17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court

Amenities

Welcome to an award-winning Towne Lake, the Master Planned Community. Located in a gated Waterway section. Minutes to the community recreation center which includes a water park, beach, and clubhouse. This beautiful Highland home features tiles and engineering wood floor on the main area. Open concept floor plan. Kitchen features Granite countertop with 42-inch cabinet and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to 290, 99 Grand Parkway, and Beltway 8. Please schedule your showing today!