17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:49 PM

17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court

17815 Olde Oaks Estate Ct · No Longer Available
Location

17815 Olde Oaks Estate Ct, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to an award-winning Towne Lake, the Master Planned Community. Located in a gated Waterway section. Minutes to the community recreation center which includes a water park, beach, and clubhouse. This beautiful Highland home features tiles and engineering wood floor on the main area. Open concept floor plan. Kitchen features Granite countertop with 42-inch cabinet and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to 290, 99 Grand Parkway, and Beltway 8. Please schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court have any available units?
17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court have?
Some of 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court currently offering any rent specials?
17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court pet-friendly?
No, 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court offer parking?
Yes, 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court offers parking.
Does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court have a pool?
No, 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court does not have a pool.
Does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court have accessible units?
No, 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17815 Olde Oaks Estate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
