1723 Raven Oak Court
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:09 PM

1723 Raven Oak Court

1723 Raven Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Raven Oak Court, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled on a secluded street in one of the most exclusive sections of Nottingham Country, this home boasts exquisite finishes & an unforgettable grandeur! Dramatic 2-story entry w/luxurious Swarovski chandelier,&upper banister wrapping around the foyer is breathtaking! Formal dining & study offer hardwoods, shutters,&custom molding! Spacious family room w/hardwoods, shutters, beam accents, molding, direct patio access,&wall of windows w/scenic outdoor views! Gourmet Chef's island kitchen w/Travertine floors & backsplash, granite counters, custom cabinetry&lighting, stainless steel appliances w/gas range, &impressive cathedral ceilings w/accent beams! Master w/hardwoods & French door patio access boasts an en suite bath w/Travertine floors, dual granite vanities, garden tub, walk-in frameless shower,&HUGE closets! Gameroom w/speakers & wet bar! Entertainer's backyard oasis w/pool&spa, extended decking, covered patio & green space! Double-pane windows! Pool and yard maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Raven Oak Court have any available units?
1723 Raven Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1723 Raven Oak Court have?
Some of 1723 Raven Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Raven Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Raven Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Raven Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Raven Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1723 Raven Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Raven Oak Court offers parking.
Does 1723 Raven Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Raven Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Raven Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 1723 Raven Oak Court has a pool.
Does 1723 Raven Oak Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1723 Raven Oak Court has accessible units.
Does 1723 Raven Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Raven Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Raven Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Raven Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
