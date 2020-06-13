1723 Raven Oak Court

Amenities

Nestled on a secluded street in one of the most exclusive sections of Nottingham Country, this home boasts exquisite finishes & an unforgettable grandeur! Dramatic 2-story entry w/luxurious Swarovski chandelier,&upper banister wrapping around the foyer is breathtaking! Formal dining & study offer hardwoods, shutters,&custom molding! Spacious family room w/hardwoods, shutters, beam accents, molding, direct patio access,&wall of windows w/scenic outdoor views! Gourmet Chef's island kitchen w/Travertine floors & backsplash, granite counters, custom cabinetry&lighting, stainless steel appliances w/gas range, &impressive cathedral ceilings w/accent beams! Master w/hardwoods & French door patio access boasts an en suite bath w/Travertine floors, dual granite vanities, garden tub, walk-in frameless shower,&HUGE closets! Gameroom w/speakers & wet bar! Entertainer's backyard oasis w/pool&spa, extended decking, covered patio & green space! Double-pane windows! Pool and yard maintenance included!