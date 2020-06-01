All apartments in Harris County
17215 Little Pinto Court
17215 Little Pinto Court

17215 Little Pinto Court · No Longer Available
Location

17215 Little Pinto Court, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1 story with 3 bedrooms, study and a fireplace Den located on a cul-de-sac street in Riata Ranch. Home offers vaulted and high ceilings, architectural arches & neutral colors, crown molding, laminate floors, Plantation shutters, art niches, ceiling fans, and Formals. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, Corian counters with Travertine backsplash, lots of cabinets & counter space, refrigerator included and a separate breakfast area. Lots of windows in the large Master with walk-in closet, double vanities, garden tub and a separate stand-up shower in the Master bath. The back yard is fenced, sprinklers and more. Riata Ranch residents enjoy some of the finest facilities in the area, lots of walking trails, junior Olympic size community pool, splash pad, tennis courts, and multi-purpose sports fields for your favorite activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17215 Little Pinto Court have any available units?
17215 Little Pinto Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17215 Little Pinto Court have?
Some of 17215 Little Pinto Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17215 Little Pinto Court currently offering any rent specials?
17215 Little Pinto Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17215 Little Pinto Court pet-friendly?
No, 17215 Little Pinto Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17215 Little Pinto Court offer parking?
Yes, 17215 Little Pinto Court offers parking.
Does 17215 Little Pinto Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17215 Little Pinto Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17215 Little Pinto Court have a pool?
Yes, 17215 Little Pinto Court has a pool.
Does 17215 Little Pinto Court have accessible units?
No, 17215 Little Pinto Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17215 Little Pinto Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17215 Little Pinto Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17215 Little Pinto Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17215 Little Pinto Court does not have units with air conditioning.
