17215 Little Pinto Court

Beautiful 1 story with 3 bedrooms, study and a fireplace Den located on a cul-de-sac street in Riata Ranch. Home offers vaulted and high ceilings, architectural arches & neutral colors, crown molding, laminate floors, Plantation shutters, art niches, ceiling fans, and Formals. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, Corian counters with Travertine backsplash, lots of cabinets & counter space, refrigerator included and a separate breakfast area. Lots of windows in the large Master with walk-in closet, double vanities, garden tub and a separate stand-up shower in the Master bath. The back yard is fenced, sprinklers and more. Riata Ranch residents enjoy some of the finest facilities in the area, lots of walking trails, junior Olympic size community pool, splash pad, tennis courts, and multi-purpose sports fields for your favorite activities.