Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained 3 bedrooms with 2 baths home on a large corner lot. Easy access to highway, dinning, business, shops... Excellent Katy ISD school district, short walking distance to Pattison Elementary. This one story brick home boasts tons of natural lights, open floor plan, and wood floor throughout. Outside finds a paverstone patio and pathways, sprinkler system and beautiful pergola. Fridge, washer and dryer is included. Vacant, ready to move in. No Flood!