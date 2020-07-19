16115 Hollow Rock Drive

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes away from The Vintage shopping and restaraunt area. The living room has vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling windows for great natural light and a floor to ceiling brick gas fireplace that sets the focal point of the home . If you suffer from allergies, there is no carpet in the home as there is vinyl wood plank flooring through the majority of the home as well as tile and vinyl flooring in the kitchen, utility, and bathrooms. The utility room is located in the home and a gas dryer and washer are provided. Kitchen has a recently installed stainless gas range and microwave. There is great storage in garage as long as an extra 220 watt plug for a welding machine or other high voltage appliance. Section 8 vouchers are not accepted. Located in the desirable Klein school district with quick access to 249 and Beltway 8 and Hwy 99 as well as the Willowbrook mall area. Schedule an appointment today.