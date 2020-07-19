All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16115 Hollow Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16115 Hollow Rock Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:04 PM

16115 Hollow Rock Drive

16115 Hollow Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16115 Hollow Rock Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes away from The Vintage shopping and restaraunt area. The living room has vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling windows for great natural light and a floor to ceiling brick gas fireplace that sets the focal point of the home . If you suffer from allergies, there is no carpet in the home as there is vinyl wood plank flooring through the majority of the home as well as tile and vinyl flooring in the kitchen, utility, and bathrooms. The utility room is located in the home and a gas dryer and washer are provided. Kitchen has a recently installed stainless gas range and microwave. There is great storage in garage as long as an extra 220 watt plug for a welding machine or other high voltage appliance. Section 8 vouchers are not accepted. Located in the desirable Klein school district with quick access to 249 and Beltway 8 and Hwy 99 as well as the Willowbrook mall area. Schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive have any available units?
16115 Hollow Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive have?
Some of 16115 Hollow Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16115 Hollow Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16115 Hollow Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16115 Hollow Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16115 Hollow Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16115 Hollow Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16115 Hollow Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 16115 Hollow Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 16115 Hollow Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16115 Hollow Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16115 Hollow Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16115 Hollow Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine