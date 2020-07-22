All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:36 PM

16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive

16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move-in! Upgraded kitchen; new carpet as well as fresh paint! Large island kitchen with an open concept to living area. Spacious bedrooms; master bedroom offers two walk-in closets and ensuite bath with shower and separate garden tub. Fantastic neighborhood with area pool! Bi-monthly yard maintenance included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis at landlords discretion. No large or aggressive breeds allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive have any available units?
16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive have?
Some of 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive has accessible units.
Does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
