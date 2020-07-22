16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77095
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move-in! Upgraded kitchen; new carpet as well as fresh paint! Large island kitchen with an open concept to living area. Spacious bedrooms; master bedroom offers two walk-in closets and ensuite bath with shower and separate garden tub. Fantastic neighborhood with area pool! Bi-monthly yard maintenance included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis at landlords discretion. No large or aggressive breeds allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
