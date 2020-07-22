16006 Aberdeen Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate move-in! Upgraded kitchen; new carpet as well as fresh paint! Large island kitchen with an open concept to living area. Spacious bedrooms; master bedroom offers two walk-in closets and ensuite bath with shower and separate garden tub. Fantastic neighborhood with area pool! Bi-monthly yard maintenance included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis at landlords discretion. No large or aggressive breeds allowed.